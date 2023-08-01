Rocky Aur Rani: Monday Collections at Rs. 6.5 Cr Net

Karan Johar’s much-anticipated directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”.

Karan Johar’s much-anticipated directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, alongside acting stalwarts Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in supporting roles, had a slightly underwhelming start at the box office. However, positive word-of-mouth and engaging storytelling propelled the film to gain momentum during the weekend.

The film’s opening day collections were lower than expected, leaving the makers hoping for a stronger debut. If the opening day had been 30 percent higher, it could have paved the way for a definite box office hit. Despite not having blockbuster songs, the film has managed to establish a favorable trend, comparable to the success of “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” earlier in the year.

On the weekend, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” witnessed a significant surge in ticket sales, amassing an impressive weekend total of Rs. 44.50 crores net. The positive reception from audiences continued into Monday, contributing an additional Rs. 6.4 to 6.75 crores net, bringing the four-day total to approximately Rs. 51 crores net in India.

Notably, the film received substantial corporate bookings, which extended through the weekend and even on Monday. It remains to be seen when the block bookings will taper off from the makers’ end.

Beyond the Indian market, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is making waves in the international arena. With a strong international reception, there are optimistic prospects that the film could achieve an impressive box office haul of 8 – 10 million dollars during its overall run. This could potentially lead to a remarkable total worldwide gross of around 200 crores, given the encouraging trend observed so far.

The film revolves around the love story of Rocky, a flamboyant Punjabi, and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist, as they defy their differences and strive to win over each other’s families. Audiences eagerly await the outcome of this heartwarming tale.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the magic of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” the film is now playing at a theater near you. Don’t miss the chance to witness the captivating journey of love and family bonds on the silver screen.

