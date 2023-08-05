Rocky Rani’s Overseas Box Office Soars on Second Friday

The Bollywood romantic comedy family drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar.

He has shown remarkable staying power at the international box office during its second week.

Despite losing some key screening locations, the film admirably overcame the hurdles.

Advertisement

The Bollywood romantic comedy family drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, has shown remarkable staying power at the international box office during its second week. After grossing an impressive USD 7 million in its first week, the film is still posting sensational numbers on its second Friday.

In Australia, despite facing setbacks on the distribution front, the film managed to gross AUD 91,000 on its second Friday, marking a mere 20 percent drop from the previous week’s earnings of AUD 112,000. This achievement is noteworthy, considering the film lost 40 percent of its screening locations in the second week. During the first week, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had limited showcasing but recorded high occupancies and boasted the third-highest per-screen average among the top ten films with AUD 4,867. Despite losing some key screening locations, the film admirably overcame the hurdles. However, the number of available showings remains disappointingly low, even though advance sales for tomorrow are astonishing.

On the other side of the globe, in North America, the film experienced a similar trend. Despite losing a significant number of screens in the second week, the second Friday started only 10 percent below last week’s earnings. Had the film been showcased normally, it would have looked to gross USD 400,000 plus, compared to last week’s USD 462,000. However, the film now faces the challenge of overcoming screening constraints. Even if it manages to reach around USD 350,000, it would still be an incredible hold.

Let’s take a look at the comparison between the first and second Friday earnings of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in some territories:

Australia

Advertisement First Friday: AUD 112,000

Second Friday: AUD 90,000 (-20%)

Singapore

First Friday: S$20,000 approx

Advertisement Second Friday: S$28,000 approx (+40%)

North America

First Friday: USD 462,000

Second Friday: USD 400,000 expected (-13%) Advertisement

Despite the challenges and reduced screening locations, the film’s second-week performance in some territories has been quite impressive, with some even seeing growth in earnings.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani boasts an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

For those interested in watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it is currently showing in cinemas near you.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s ‘Heart Throb’ Song Out: Ranveer Singh Grooves with Star-Studded Cast The song is a part of Karan Johar's latest film Rocky Aur...

Advertisement