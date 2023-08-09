Royal family removed title of Prince Harry from their website

Royal expert and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporter, Omid Scobie, has revealed exciting news amidst reports that the royal family has removed Prince Harry’s “His Royal Highness” title from their official website.

Omid Scobie took to Twitter to share the news as Prince Harry arrived in Japan. He posted a photo of his book, “Finding Freedom,” which delves into the story of Meghan and Harry, along with the caption, “Lots of fans waiting for Harry in arrivals. The Royal Family have always had a big following in Japan (especially Princess Diana) and interest in the Sussexes continues to be strong.”

He also announced, “Fun fact: Finding Freedom is one of the few royal books to get a full Japanese release!”

Scobie shared this positive development as Prince Harry landed in Japan, although Meghan Markle did not accompany him. Concurrently, the royal family updated Prince Harry’s page on their website, removing references to his “His Royal Highness” title.

