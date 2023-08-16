Advertisement
Royal Family takes passive aggressive to get Meghan to quit mudslinging

Articles
The Royal Family appears to be anticipating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Hollywood ventures, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have secured the rights to the bestselling novel “Meet Me By The Lake,” receive the family’s backing.

Nevertheless, PR expert Matt Yanofsky suggests that this support has a “passive-aggressive” undertone. In an exclusive conversation, Yanofsky notes, “Without insight into the royals’ inner workings, it’s difficult to ascertain their motives.

However, ‘wishing Meghan the best’ is one of the most subtly passive-aggressive statements in public relations that I’ve encountered. It seems solely for PR purposes.”

Yet, Matt emphasizes that this passive-aggressive approach isn’t conducive to Meghan and Harry’s progression.

He elaborates, “If the intention was truly to put an end to negative exchanges involving Meghan, releasing such a passive-aggressive statement would be counterproductive. By expressing that they wish her well, they’re essentially communicating to the public that Meghan is facing challenges without the support of the royal family.”

Also Read

Princess Anne gets birthday wish from King Charles
Princess Anne gets birthday wish from King Charles

To commemorate Princess Anne's 73rd birthday, Britain's King Charles shared a childhood...

