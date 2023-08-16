Royal Family takes passive aggressive to get Meghan to quit mudslinging

The Royal Family appears to be anticipating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Hollywood ventures, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have secured the rights to the bestselling novel “Meet Me By The Lake,” receive the family’s backing.

Nevertheless, PR expert Matt Yanofsky suggests that this support has a “passive-aggressive” undertone. In an exclusive conversation, Yanofsky notes, “Without insight into the royals’ inner workings, it’s difficult to ascertain their motives.

However, ‘wishing Meghan the best’ is one of the most subtly passive-aggressive statements in public relations that I’ve encountered. It seems solely for PR purposes.”

Yet, Matt emphasizes that this passive-aggressive approach isn’t conducive to Meghan and Harry’s progression.

He elaborates, “If the intention was truly to put an end to negative exchanges involving Meghan, releasing such a passive-aggressive statement would be counterproductive. By expressing that they wish her well, they’re essentially communicating to the public that Meghan is facing challenges without the support of the royal family.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.