Ryan Gosling Denied Role To Mark Wahlberg Due To Overweight

Ryan Gosling, known for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which has been a hit since its July 21 release, has a rich acting career that includes notable projects like Crazy, Stupid, Love, Blue Valentine, The Notebook, and La La Land. Despite his successes, like any actor, Gosling has experienced roles he either turned down or lost. One such role was that of Jack Salmon in Peter Jackson’s The Lovely Bones, a 2009 adaptation of Alice Sebold’s novel.

The film revolves around Susie Salmon (Saoirse Ronan), a young girl killed by a neighbour, and her journey in the afterlife. Gosling was initially set to play Susie’s father, Jack, who tirelessly searches for her. To prepare for the role, Gosling gained 60 pounds, envisioning Jack as a larger man. However, days before filming was to begin, he was removed from the project. The reason was a difference in the vision of Jack’s appearance between Gosling and Jackson. Jackson believed Jack should appear differently from what Gosling imagined.

According to Gosling, the lack of effective communication during pre-production and Jackson’s busy schedule led to misunderstandings. Gosling’s version of events indicates that his weight gain led to his removal from the role. However, Fran Walsh, Jackson’s wife and collaborator, had a different perspective. She noted that Gosling had expressed doubts about the role’s suitability for him due to age, and they had discussed ageing him up. Ultimately, they realized Gosling wasn’t the best fit for the role and decided to cast Mark Wahlberg instead.

While losing a role is a common occurrence in the industry, Gosling’s career continued to flourish after The Lovely Bones incident. Barbie’s success reaffirms his versatile talents beyond just his portrayal of Ken.

