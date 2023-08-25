Ryan Reynolds Reveals How He Wooed Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are admired as a model couple due to their strong compatibility and affection.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the ultimate couple goals. The duo is everyone’s ideal couple, from sweet moments to social media banter, because they have outstanding compatibility and affection for one another.

Some may even claim they are right out of a romance film or novel. But who was the first to make a move?

Ryan Reynolds stated that he was the one who made the initial move on Blake Lively, which led to their nearly 10-year marriage and their status as one of our favourite Hollywood couples.

Ryan Reynolds admits to initiating contact with his wife, Blake Lively. In July, the Deadpool actor appeared on the SmartLess podcast, where he recounted the beginnings of his relationship with the Gossip Girl star with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

“What year did Blake and her little angel wings float down onto your life?” Bateman inquired of Reynolds. “I met Blake on the darkest crease of the universe called Green Lantern,” Reynolds said. We were friends and buds, and about a year and a half later, we went on a double date, but we were seeing other individuals at the time.”

Reynolds went on to say that the two maintained in touch on a casual basis. “Then she was going to Boston, and I was going to Boston, and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you,'” he explained.

We boarded the train and rode next each other. I was pleading with her to sleep with me. I’d use a tear stick to get the tears streaming down my cheeks, and then I’d deliver a little sob story about my life.”

Aside from that, Reynolds described the transition from casual dating to lifetime engagement as “one of those silly fairytale moments.”

