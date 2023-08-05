Saba Faisal’s Viral Clip Discussing Daughter-In-Law Gains Attention

Saba Faisal is a Pakistani TV actress known for her roles as a stern mother and mother-in-law.

Saba Faisal, an esteemed Pakistani TV actress, initially gained prominence as a PTV news anchor before transitioning to acting, where she established herself as a notable figure. Presently, she holds a distinguished status as one of Pakistan’s finest television drama performers, renowned for her compelling portrayals of stern mother and mother-in-law characters.

Saba Faisal frequently garners media attention due to controversies surrounding her. One such incident involved Saba Faisal recording a video expressing her grievances against her daughter-in-law and son. In response, her daughter-in-law Neha shared a series of quotes implying a possible separation.

A previously aired video featuring Saba Faisal discussing her daughter-in-law Neha is gaining traction on the social media page. The clip captures Saba Faisal’s conversation during a hiatus following her son Salman’s wedding, where she shares insights about her daughter-in-law.

She said, “the roles I do definitely leave a negative impact on people, when I sent Salman’s proposal for Neha, her family took two months to say yes, I was worried in the meantime, I asked my son, ‘everything seems okay, they know you well, why are they taking too much time?’ Then, Neha’s mother told me that she was reluctant because of my negative roles and she also warned Neha again and again to rethink about her decision to marry Salman”.

