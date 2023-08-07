Sabeena Farooq Gorgeous clicks from a drama set

Sabeena Farooq is a talented and lovely actress from Pakistan.

Sabeena Farooq is a talented and lovely actress from Pakistan who gained recognition through her debut drama series “Suno Chanda.” She’s also known for her role in the show “Kashaf.” Recently, she’s been making waves with her performances in the highly popular dramas “Tere Bin” and “Kabli Pulao.” In “Kabli Pulao,” she’s capturing hearts with her portrayal of a young Afghan girl and is even affectionately referred to as “Barbeena” by fans who are impressed by her authentic acting.

In her successful drama “Kabli Pulao,” Sabeena Farooq takes on the role of an Afghan girl. She’s garnered attention for her on-point portrayal of this character. She recently shared a photo on social media, showcasing her ‘Afghan Barbie Look.’ In the picture, she’s wearing a delightful pink kurta paired with jeans, capturing the essence of the character she’s portraying.

Sabeena’s journey from her breakout role in “Suno Chanda” to her current projects, including the hit “Kabli Pulao,” showcases her versatility and ability to bring diverse characters to life on screen. Her evolving talent is undoubtedly captivating audiences and making her a rising star in the entertainment world.

