Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sabeena Farooq looks stunning in her latest bridal shoot

Sabeena Farooq looks stunning in her latest bridal shoot

Articles
Advertisement
Sabeena Farooq looks stunning in her latest bridal shoot
Advertisement
  • Sabeena Farooq captivates audiences with her impressive acting skills.
  • She’s been a part of various TV dramas, often in supporting roles.
  • She did a bridal photoshoot where she looked absolutely enchanting.
Advertisement

Sabeena Farooq has become quite a sensation lately, captivating audiences with her impressive acting skills. She’s been a part of various TV dramas, often in supporting roles. However, her portrayal of Haya in “Tere Bin” gained her significant recognition. Her committed performance made people really connect with her character, despite Haya’s negative traits. Currently, she’s stealing hearts as the lovely Barbeena in “Kabli Pulao,” which happens to be a big hit produced by Green Entertainment.

Sabeena’s beauty is undeniable, and her fanbase has grown immensely since her appearance as Barbeena in “Kabli Pulao.” Recently, she did a bridal photoshoot where she looked absolutely enchanting in the traditional red and gold attire. Her graceful twirls and stylish presence are providing great wedding fashion ideas for those soon-to-be brides. She perfectly embodies the kind of bride that fans would love to see in “Kabli Pulao.” The photo shoot is giving fans a reason to be excited for now.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Sabeena Farooq talks about working with Kashif Nisar
Sabeena Farooq talks about working with Kashif Nisar

Sabeena Farooq is a young, charming, and exceptionally talented Pakistani television actress....

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story