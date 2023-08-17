Sabeena Farooq looks stunning in her latest bridal shoot

Sabeena Farooq captivates audiences with her impressive acting skills.

She’s been a part of various TV dramas, often in supporting roles.

She did a bridal photoshoot where she looked absolutely enchanting.

Sabeena’s beauty is undeniable, and her fanbase has grown immensely since her appearance as Barbeena in “Kabli Pulao.” Recently, she did a bridal photoshoot where she looked absolutely enchanting in the traditional red and gold attire. Her graceful twirls and stylish presence are providing great wedding fashion ideas for those soon-to-be brides. She perfectly embodies the kind of bride that fans would love to see in “Kabli Pulao.” The photo shoot is giving fans a reason to be excited for now.

