Sabeena Farooq talks about working with Kashif Nisar

Sabeena Farooq is a young, charming, and exceptionally talented Pakistani television actress who gained recognition at a very early stage of her career. She first caught the audience’s attention through the immensely popular drama series “Suno Chanda,” where she portrayed the character of Maina. She also made an appearance in the drama series “Kashaf.” One of her recent breakthrough roles was in the Geo Television drama “Tere Bin,” which garnered significant popularity. Another recent notable character portrayed by Sabeena Farooq is Barbeena in the drama series “Kabli Pulao.”

Recently, Sabeena Farooq was featured on the show, during the show, she discussed her experiences and success related to her role in “Kabli Pulao.” She also shared insights about collaborating with directors Kashif Nisar and Ehteshamuddin in her acting journey.

Sabeena Farooq said, “Alhamdullilah, Kabli Pulao is doing great, it is amazing to work with Kashif Nisar. Kashif Nisar said to me, ‘get ready for an award’ but I want to say that working with him is like an award for me, he is the jem of the television industry. He is a legend himself. It was amazing experience and people are watching the outcome of his hardwork. Sabeena Farooq said that working with Ehteshamuddin and Kashif Nisar was was quite challenging for her. Resham also said, “Kashif Nisar is a brilliant director, I wanted to work with him but it didn’t happen, now I have requested him that I really want to work with you”.

