Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saboor Aly Discloses the Most Memorable Compliment She’s Received

Saboor Aly Discloses the Most Memorable Compliment She’s Received

Articles
Advertisement
Saboor Aly Discloses the Most Memorable Compliment She’s Received

Saboor Aly Discloses the Most Memorable Compliment She’s Received

Advertisement
  • Saboor Aly is a talented actress who has been in the industry since she was young.
  • She is known for her distinct fashion sense and her love of exploring different looks.
  • She is also the sister of actress Sajal Aly.
Advertisement

Saboor Aly is a remarkable talent who embarked on her career from a young age with “Mehmoodabad Ki Malkayein,” and since then, she’s consistently progressed.

Throughout her journey, Saboor has excelled in her career through wise project selections and notable performances, while also focusing on personal development. She’s developed a distinct fashion sense and enjoys exploring diverse appearances.

Both Saboor and her sister Sajal possess striking beauty, reminiscent of their late mother. Despite their mother’s untimely passing due to cancer, both daughters continue to honor her legacy. Saboor recently appeared on Faiyza Baig’s show, where she discussed the most significant compliment she has received.

She shared that during her childhood, she adored gazing at her mother’s beauty. Saboor unveiled that she would admire her mother’s photos, aspiring to resemble her.

Now, when anyone mentions her resemblance to her mother, it holds immense value as the most meaningful compliment for her.

Also Read

Sarah Khan, Falak & Ahad Raza Mir’s Moments Captured in Norway
Sarah Khan, Falak & Ahad Raza Mir’s Moments Captured in Norway

Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan, and Ahad Raza Mir visited Oslo for a...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story