Saboor Aly receive criticism from Netizens on her Barbie look

Saboor Aly recently shared her take on the classic Barbie look. She dressed in the iconic Barbie pink color, styled her hair in a Barbie-like ponytail, and accessorized perfectly to match the theme.

Barbie has become the talk of the town recently, thanks to a new movie that has captured the hearts of people all around the world. Even in Pakistan, the Barbie World magic has taken hold, with many individuals going to the cinemas dressed in Barbie-themed colors, and celebrities throwing Barbie-themed parties and people are liking it. However, when the Mere Khudaya actress shares her Barbie look individuals started trolling her on the internet for it.

