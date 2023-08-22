Sabrina Carpenter says perfume is an ’emotional extension’ for her music

Sabrina Carpenter has said that she sees perfume as an “emotional extension” of her music.

She explained that she wanted her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth, to be a reflection of her personality and her love of desserts. The fragrance is described as a “sweet and sophisticated gourmand” with notes of candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, and jasmine.

Carpenter said that she wanted Sweet Tooth to be a fragrance that people could wear to feel confident and happy. She said, “I wanted to create a fragrance that would make people feel good, like they could take on the world.”

Sweet Tooth was released in 2022 and was a commercial success. It was praised by critics for its unique and delicious scent.

Carpenter has since released a second fragrance, Insatiable, which is described as a “spicy and sultry” fragrance with notes of black currant, raspberry, and amber.

Carpenter is not the only celebrity who has used perfume as a way to express their creativity. Many other musicians have also released their own fragrances, including Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Rihanna. Perfume can be a powerful way to evoke memories and emotions, and it’s no surprise that musicians are drawn to this art form.