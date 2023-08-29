Sadaf Kanwal celebrates her birthday with her friends and family

Sadaf Kanwal is happily married to actor Shahroz Sabzwari.

Sadaf Kanwal, a renowned actress and model, is happily married to actor Shahroz Sabzwari. This celebrity couple enjoys widespread adoration and often finds themselves in the spotlight for various reasons. Their journey together, right from the beginning of their relationship, has been closely followed by fans and media. Today, they are not only a loving couple but also proud parents to a beautiful baby girl named Zahra Shahroz.

Sadaf and Shahroz share a strong bond with their families, and they are an integral part of each other’s lives. Shahroz’s celebrity family stands by one another, offering unwavering support. Additionally, they have a close-knit circle of friends who are like family to them.

Recently, the Sabzwari household was buzzing with excitement as they celebrated Sadaf Kanwal’s birthday. Shahroz ensured that all of Sadaf’s friends were present to mark the occasion, creating a heartwarming gathering filled with love, laughter, and well-wishes for the birthday girl. Even Shahroz’s parents, Behroze Sabzwari and Safina Behroze joined in the festivities, making it a truly special day for Sadaf.

