Saeeda Imtiaz new picture makes round on social media

The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram.

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram.

She has been a part of three movies till now including, Wajood, Redrum – A Tale of Murder, and Thoori Setting Thora Pyar.

Advertisement

Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani model and actress. She began her career in Pakistani showbiz as a model. Her flawless beauty and outstanding performance have captivated the hearts of millions of people.

The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Take a look!

Saeeda Imtiaz, who has won millions of hearts with her amazing acting skills, has been receiving praise from across the border too. Her fans and followers filled her comment section with love and applause. It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Advertisement

She has been a part of three movies till now including, Wajood, Redrum – A Tale of Murder, and Thoori Setting Thora Pyar.

Also Read Saeeda Imtiaz looks gorgeous in her latest photoshoot Saeeda Imtiaz is a stunning and tall actress. Saeeda Imtiaz started her...