Sahir Lodhi reveals the struggle of his father

Sahir Lodhi and Shaista Lodhi are a pair of remarkably accomplished siblings who have each made a significant mark in their respective fields. Shaista is renowned as one of the most prominent morning show hosts, in addition to her roles as an actress and a doctor. Meanwhile, Sahir wears multiple hats as an RJ (Radio Jockey), a host, an actor, and a businessman. Their individual achievements have left people deeply impressed, and they appear to lead what many would consider a charmed life.

During a recent appearance, Sahir opened up about the financial hardships their parents faced and the relentless efforts they put in to ensure their children’s success. He shared a poignant story about his mother having to sell her cherished gold bangles because they couldn’t afford a plane ticket when he was departing for the USA. Sahir also shed light on the challenges his father confronted.

Sahir described how he took on late-night shifts to support the family financially. There was a particularly worrying incident when his father didn’t return home until 3 a.m., causing anxiety. Eventually, Sahir’s father appeared, dragging his Vespa scooter, which had broken down. These shared experiences highlight the family’s journey from adversity to success, showcasing the determination and resilience that shaped Sahir and Shaista’s inspiring achievements.

