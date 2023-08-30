Saira Banu Reveals Dilip Kumar’s Proposal After Her 22nd Birthday

Saira Banu celebrates her 79th birthday with a nostalgic Instagram post.

Saira remembers Dilip Kumar’s journey from Chennai to Mumbai on her 22nd birthday.

Dilip Kumar’s frequent travels for dinners led to his proposal to Saira.

Advertisement

Celebrated actress Saira Banu marked her 79th birthday by sharing a nostalgic post that revisited her past. Using her Instagram account on Wednesday, she uploaded vintage photographs and recounted cherished memories.

Saira fondly recalled how her departed spouse, the renowned actor Dilip Kumar, made a journey from Chennai to Mumbai to be with her on her 22nd birthday. She disclosed that he continued this practice, traveling frequently just to share dinner together. During one of these occasions, Dilip Kumar proposed to her, seeking her hand in marriage.

In the initial image, captured in monochrome, a youthful Saira was observed holding bouquets and garlands. Positioned beside a table with a cake, she was joined by a smiling Dilip Kumar who gazed at the cake. The photograph also included Rajendra Kumar and Dev Anand. In a subsequent picture, taken more recently, Dilip and Saira were depicted together, holding a knife as they jointly sliced a cake.

She wrote by Sharing the photos, “As far as I can remember, birthdays have been so “Special” for me — my mother Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji went to the ends of the world to always give me the best fun time with my friends whether here in Mumbai or in London School — not to forget once a towering layered cake that would have put the Qutub Minar to shame!”

She continued, “We were a very close knit small family that lived doting on each other — my grandma, my grand-aunt, my mother and my darling brother Sultan—Then Hey Presto! What good luck! No sooner than I finished my London School and came back home to Bombay I had the sheer luck of getting to do JUNGLEE the super hit Eastman Colour Film that became the rage of the time. Until now Black and White films were the order of the day and held the roost.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

Saira also added, “Soon life became a blast of light and joy and occasions such as birthdays blossomed into a flood of appreciation, flowers, messages from friends and fans making the whole house into a Garden of Eden. On 23rd August, 1966 such a quality evening, the House Warming of our new residence at 34-B Pali Hill was on, the house was made intentionally and absolutely Dilip Sahib’s ‘Dar Kay Saamney’ (Ghar Kay Saamney). He was shooting in Madras and on my mother’s invitation flew into town to attend my birthday.”

Saira concluded, “Life became besieged with good luck, one miracle after another and can you imagine that the ‘Emperor Of Acting’ for whom the world was his stage. Mr Dilip Kumar who knew me since I was a little girl and consequently refused to work with me but soon after meeting me at this House Warming Party, exclaimed, ‘You have grown up into a beautiful girl. The next couple of days he travelled on whirlwind flights from Madras to Bombay every other night and had dinner with me.”

Advertisement

“On one of these magical evenings he popped the question, ‘Will you marry Me?’ Here came the realization of a dream that I had nurtured ever since I was in my teens. We were happily married and I started my life from an admiring fan to a devoted wife. I got to see the different aspects and qualities of this great human being. He was unlike any person that I had ever met —- a man who oozed a royal halo of understated elegance,” Saira also added.

Also Read Sunny Deol Shares Insights on Viral Airport Incident with Fan Sunny Deol responded to the video of him at the airport. He...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.