Salman Khan Applauds Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2

Gadar 2 has stormed the box office upon its release.

Salman Khan applauded Sunny Deol and the Gadar 2 team for their exceptional opening at the box office.

Gadar 2 is facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 but has still garnered an overwhelming and positive reception.

Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, has stormed the box office upon its release. Directed by Anil Sharma, this eagerly anticipated 2023 film has effectively drawn enthusiastic audiences to cinemas.

Anil Sharma’s son, Utkarsh Sharma, also plays a significant part in the movie. While basking in the affection and accolades of viewers, the Gadar 2 team received a noteworthy acknowledgment from Bollywood icon Salman Khan.

On August 11th, Salman Khan, who recently appeared in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” turned to social media to applaud Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and the complete Gadar 2 team. He posted the film’s poster featuring Sunny and expressed his admiration as the movie achieved an exceptional opening at the box office.

He wrote, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2. @iamsunnydeol @ameesha_patel @Anilsharma_dir @iutkarsharma @ZeeStudios_ #TeamGadar.”

Shortly after he posted the tweet, fans expressed their excitement in an enthusiastic manner. One fan’s comment read, “When no one literally from Bollywood is supporting this movie, here comes mah man. He is always happy when others movies do well.” Another one wrote, “Bhai Ka Tweet Aa Gaya.. Ab Film Ko Blockbster Hone Se Koi Nahi Rok Sakta.” In the comments section, observers expressed their appreciation using red heart and fire emojis.

In the meantime, viewers are thoroughly enjoying Sunny’s action-packed performance in Gadar 2. The nostalgic tunes of the film are also striking a chord with them. Despite facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, Gadar 2 has still garnered an overwhelming and positive reception.

Salman is gearing up for his much-anticipated movie, Tiger 3, where he stars alongside Katrina Kaif. The film also highlights Emraan Hashmi in a significant part and is scheduled for a Diwali 2023 theatrical release. Besides this, Salman has Kick 2 lined up for the future.

