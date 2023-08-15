Salman Khan Reflects on Personal Chores During Jail Time

Salman Khan praised Pooja Bhatt for keeping the restrooms clean in Bigg Boss house.

Salman Khan talked about his experience of cleaning washrooms during his school days and in jail.

Salman Khan said that no work should be considered big or small.

Salman Khan is preparing to promote his upcoming movie “Tiger 3.” Additionally, he will be occupied with filming new ventures and another season of Bigg Boss on TV. The megastar has just completed his hosting duties for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

During the show’s grand finale, Salman candidly discussed challenging periods from his history, including his time in jail. He also stressed the significance of all types of work.

During the recent grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on August 14, Salman Khan praised contestant Pooja Bhatt for her tidiness. He commended her for keeping the restrooms exceptionally clean in the Bigg Boss house, noting that they had never been so pristine. Salman also recounted his personal history of cleaning washrooms during his school days and even while he was incarcerated.

He said, “I have cleaned bathrooms. I used to live in boarding school. I am used to doing my own chores and then even in jail. He also emphasized on the fact that no work should be considered big or small as he added, “Koi kaam bada ya chota nahi hota.”

During his interaction with the contestants, Salman Khan also discussed the success of his fellow actors’ movies at the box office. He specifically mentioned the strong performances of Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2” and Akshay Kumar’s “OMG 2,” which are currently causing a sensation in cinemas. He was overheard remarking, “Gadar machane wale Sunny paaji” and “OMG bhi bahut hi badi Hit ho gayi.”

He also extended recognition to the movie “Dono,” which marks the debut of Rajveer Deol, son of Sunny Deol, alongside Paloma, daughter of Poonam Dhillon.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, “Tiger 3,” is set to premiere on November 10. Reuniting with Katrina Kaif, the film’s initial teaser is anticipated to be released shortly. In addition to this, Salman is engaged in another venture within YRF’s spy universe, “Tiger vs Pathaan,” where he will collaborate with close friend Shah Rukh Khan. Exclusive sources have also revealed Salman’s long-awaited reunion with Karan Johar for Vishnu Vardhan’s action-packed film, which is scheduled to start production in the coming months.

