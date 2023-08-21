Salman Khan Rocks Bold Bald Look at Glam Party

Salman Khan is all set to grace the silver screen once again with the much-anticipated release of “Tiger 3”.

The film’s creators are sparing no effort to elevate the cinematic experience to new heights.

Notably, singer and rapper AP Dhillon was also present at the same event.

Advertisement

Salman Khan is all set to grace the silver screen once again with the much-anticipated release of “Tiger 3,” where he shares the screen with the talented Katrina Kaif. Following the enormous success of the first two installments, fans are eagerly awaiting the rekindling of Tiger and Zoya’s on-screen chemistry. The film’s creators are sparing no effort to elevate the cinematic experience to new heights. Amidst this excitement, on August 20, the beloved Bollywood star was seen attending an event in Mumbai, revealing a striking new bald appearance. Notably, singer and rapper AP Dhillon was also present at the same event.

In a video that surfaced on Instagram, Salman Khan emerges from his car, exuding confidence with his new bald look. His choice of an all-black ensemble for the occasion further enhanced his aura. The video captures fans enthusiastically chanting “Bhai, Bhai” in the background, a testament to Khan’s enduring popularity.

Simultaneously, AP Dhillon, the singer, and rapper, graced the event in an equally stylish manner. He sported a black tee along with latex trousers, complemented by a printed black jacket.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Advertisement

Speaking about the highly anticipated “Tiger 3,” recent reports from ANI reveal that the film’s production team has enlisted the services of Hollywood action director Mark Scizak. Renowned for his collaborations with acclaimed director Christopher Nolan on hits like “Dunkirk” and “The Dark Knight Rises,” Scizak’s involvement emphasizes the film’s commitment to delivering top-notch action sequences. An insider stated, “The roster of action directors attached to ‘Tiger 3’ showcases the dedication of producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma in delivering a thrilling action spectacle. With talents like Mark Scizak, who boasts a collaboration with Christopher Nolan, the film promises an epic scale.”

Meanwhile, AP Dhillon recently unveiled his docu-series, “AP Dhillon: First of a Kind.” This unique series offers a glimpse into his personal journey, showcasing unreleased footage and providing behind-the-scenes insights. The series chronicles his transformative journey from a small village in Punjab to his audacious aspiration to revolutionize the music industry, becoming an inspiration for his nation.

As the excitement builds, “Tiger 3” is scheduled for a Diwali 2023 release, promising a cinematic treat. The movie’s ensemble cast also includes Vishal Jethwa, Abhinay Raj Singh, Riddhi Dogra, and other accomplished actors in pivotal roles.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Salman Khan Shocks Fans with Bold Bald Look: Is it for New Film? Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film "Tiger 3". He...