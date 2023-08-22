Salman Khan’s 35 Years in Bollywood Highlighted by Iconic Roles from Saajan to Khamoshi

Salman Khan was outstanding in Saajan (1991) as a sensitive lover.

After a remarkable 35-year journey in Bollywood, Salman Khan continues to maintain his momentum. The actor, who recently starred in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” is set to make a powerful comeback this Diwali with “Tiger 3,” the third installment of his successful YRF Spy Universe series.

On this day, 35 years ago, Salman Khan’s debut film “Biwi Ho Toh Aisi” was released. Let’s take a glimpse at some of the actor’s most genuine portrayals throughout his career.

Saajan

Maintaining one’s presence alongside the timeless on-screen rapport of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit is undoubtedly challenging. However, in Lawrence D’Souza’s romantic movie from 1991, Salman not only accomplished this feat but also skillfully conveyed a tender and sensitive side during the film’s poignant scenes.

Love

In the romantic film directed by Suresh Krissna in 1991, Salman Khan elevated his portrayal reminiscent of Saajan. Assuming the sole male lead, he shouldered the movie with unmatched grace. Keep an eye out for his touching interactions with Revathi, particularly in the song “Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya.”

Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

Salman Khan’s career took off with Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial debut in 1989, “Maine Pyar Kiya,” which provided his breakthrough moment. However, it was in their subsequent project, the 1994 mega-hit romantic comedy “Hum Aapke Hain Koun!,” where he truly evolved as an artist. Portraying a more mature role, he showcased his acting prowess in scenes ranging from his endearing introduction to Madhuri Dixit to his lively interactions with the entire family within the musical wedding setting. This film exemplified Salman’s firm grasp over his acting skills and his ability to own his character’s essence.

Khamoshi: The Musical

Salman Khan’s initial partnership with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the latter’s directorial debut back in 1996 was an extraordinary occurrence. Displaying a delicate rapport with Manisha Koirala and commanding the distinctive dramatic elements typical of a Bhansali production, Salman reestablished his presence in the industry. With his impressive performance in “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” (1999) as well, there’s a plea for the revival of the project “Inshallah” to regain that same magic once more.

Sultan

Although some might view “Dabangg” or even “Wanted” as the commencement of Salman’s recent era of dominance, his most genuinely heartfelt performance in recent times is arguably seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2016 sports drama “Sultan.” Despite establishing his dominance at the box office, Salman skillfully portrayed a delicate emotional side to his role as a Haryanvi wrestler, showcasing his versatility.

