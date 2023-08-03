Salman Khan’s Heartwarming Birthday Tribute to Sister Arpita

Salman Khan is currently engrossed in his flourishing career with some highly promising films in his kitty.

Bollywood’s beloved superstar, Salman Khan, is currently engrossed in his flourishing career with some highly promising films in his kitty. Apart from his acting commitments, he is also donning the role of the charismatic host for the immensely popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Nevertheless, when he isn’t busy shooting, the Dabangg actor dedicates all his free time to his family, showcasing his role as the doting elder brother to four siblings. Recently, the Tiger 3 actor surprised his fans by sharing a heartwarming throwback picture with his little sister, Arpita Khan Sharma.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Salman Khan extended warm birthday wishes to his beloved sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, with a special post. The actor shared a priceless throwback picture featuring himself and Arpita, accompanied by a caption that read: “Happy birthday Arpita ❤️🤗 @arpitakhansharma.”

In the vintage snapshot, the Bollywood superstar sported his signature look, donning a black leather jacket with block prints, paired with a white t-shirt and blue denim trousers. On the other hand, baby Arpita Khan Sharma looked adorable in a white frock with cropped hair. The endearing picture captured a precious moment of sibling affection as Arpita chewed her big brother’s little finger, gazing affectionately at him. Unsurprisingly, Khan’s Instagram post garnered immense love and adoration from his dedicated fan base.

Upcoming Projects: Amidst his busy schedule, Salman Khan has a lineup of exciting projects on the horizon. Next up is “Tiger 3,” the highly anticipated third installment of the celebrated Tiger franchise. Directed by Manish Sharma, the film will once again showcase Salman Khan in the role of a highly skilled RAW agent, alongside Katrina Kaif, reprising her character as Zoya. The action-packed movie is scheduled for a theatrical release in November 2023.

Following that, Salman Khan is expected to share the screen with another Bollywood megastar, Shah Rukh Khan, in the multi-starrer “Tiger vs Pathaan,” helmed by director Siddharth Anand. Additionally, Khan has exciting collaborations in the pipeline, including teaming up with veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and “Shershaah” director Vishnu Vardhan for his future endeavors in Bollywood.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Salman Khan’s upcoming films, the actor continues to impress with his on-screen charisma and his unwavering love for his family, making him one of the most cherished personalities in the entertainment industry.

