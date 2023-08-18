Sam Asghari Opens Up About Divorce, Vows to Maintain ‘Love and Respect’

Sam Asghari, the estranged spouse of Britney Spears, has broken his silence through a statement posted on his Instagram account.

In his statement, Asghari disclosed that he and Britney Spears have chosen to go their separate ways after their six-year journey. He emphasized his commitment to upholding the love and respect they still share, while also acknowledging the unpredictability of life with the candid remark, “S**t happens.”

Asghari also touched on the concept of privacy, recognizing the challenge of seeking solitude while being under the public spotlight. He appealed for kindness and consideration from everyone, including the media.

Reports have emerged suggesting that physical altercations were not uncommon in the relationship between Spears and Asghari.

Sources have indicated that Spears engaged in physical confrontations with Asghari on multiple occasions, even causing him a black eye while he was sleeping.

Asghari reportedly confided in friends about these incidents, revealing a lesser-known aspect of their seven-year journey together.

TMZ has revealed that their relationship was marked by intense arguments, at times requiring security intervention to mediate conflicts.

Details have emerged about the tumultuous final moments of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship. The model and actor allegedly found himself shocked when Spears reportedly physically assaulted him while he was asleep in their shared bed.

Earlier this year, images surfaced showing Asghari with bruises on his arms and face, aligning with the timing of the alleged incident.

Asghari’s discomfort was reportedly exacerbated by Spears’ apparent preoccupation with knives, which were reportedly scattered throughout her opulent $11.8 million residence in Thousand Oaks.

