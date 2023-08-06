Sami Khan becomes the father of a newborn baby boy

Sami Khan is a highly regarded actor in the Pakistani television and film industry.

Sami Khan is a highly regarded actor in the Pakistani television and film industry. He gained significant recognition and success with his debut film “Salakhain.” Known for his strong work ethic, Sami Khan has established himself as a diligent actor. Some of his notable projects include “Bashar Momin,” “Dhaani,” “Ishq Zahe Naseeb,” “Aesi Hai Tanhai,” “Taqdeer,” and “Khudgharz.” Presently, he is starring in a drama alongside Madiha Imam. Sami Khan has also made appearances in movies like “Wrong No. 2,” “Kaaf Kangna,” and “Lafangay.” Happily, he is married.

Today, the actor joyfully shared the news of his son’s birth. It’s important to note that Sami also has a precious daughter. With this new addition, Sami Khan is now the proud father of two adorable children. Sami Khan expressed his happiness by writing, “MashaAllah, Alhamdulilah, thrilled to announce the arrival of our little twinkling star Shahmir Khan (02-08-2023). Keep us in your prayers.” He also included a heartwarming picture of his newborn son in the announcement.

