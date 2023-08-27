Sanam Jung give the advice to girls how to choose a best life partner

Sanam Jung, a highly talented and versatile figure in the Pakistani media industry.

Sanam Jung, a highly talented and versatile figure in the Pakistani media industry, has left a significant mark. She kickstarted her career as a music VJ and quickly rose to fame as a television host, model, and actress. With remarkable dramas like “Dil E Muztar,” “Alwida,” “Mere Humdam Mere Dost,” and “Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai,” she has captivated audiences. Her recent ventures include hosting Bol TV’s prominent quiz show and starring in the critically acclaimed drama serial “Pyari Mona.”

Recently, Sanam Jung shared a video in which she discussed the qualities of an ideal life partner. According to her, the right match is a man who empowers his wife. She emphasized that a man who supports his wife in pursuing a career, allows her to drive, and helps her open a bank account is a suitable partner. Conversely, a man who restricts his wife from working or denies her financial independence may not be the right choice.

Sanam Jung’s video on the qualities of an ideal life partner has sparked mixed reactions among her fans. While some agreed with her perspective, others felt that being a good partner goes beyond solely making their wives independent. They expressed that a good man is someone who brings happiness, offers strong companionship, and provides emotional support to his wife. Some fans viewed her as promoting financial independence without addressing the complexities of real-life relationships. They also highlighted the sacrifices made by many fathers and uncles for their families, challenging the notion that they were wrong in doing so.

