At the age of 59, Bullock initially crossed paths with Randall, a former model turned photographer, when he captured moments from her son Louis’s birthday in January 2015.

They gradually became more open about their relationship in the same year, even attending Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding together.

Bullock, who is mother to her son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 11, addressed the topic of marriage during a December 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” Bullock said at the time.

“I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” she said, adding, “I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” the Bird Box star said. “I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.”

“I’m stubborn but sometimes I need to sit back and listen and go, ‘You’re saying it differently but we mean exactly the same thing,’ ” she said during the appearance. “It’s hard to co-parent because I just want to do it myself.”