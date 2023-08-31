Sania Mirza shows off her casual style in a comfortable outfit

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors resurface
Sania Mirza, the highly skilled Indian tennis player, has clinched numerous titles for her country. Despite her recent retirement from active play, her social media presence remains strong, reflecting her enduring popularity. Known for her fashion choices that prioritize both comfort and sophistication, Sania Mirza is currently embracing relaxation in her comfortable couture.
In her most recent Instagram update, Sania Mirza shared her inspiration for comfortable fashion. The athlete is pictured wearing an elegant kurta adorned with red and pink floral prints, matched with coordinating pants. The addition of puffy sleeves and a simple design radiates a vibrant charm. Her hair is neatly tied in a high ponytail, while subtle makeup enhances her refined style.
Sania has embraced this laid-back comfort couture from Dua India Official, a brand managed by her sister Anam Mirza. She encourages her fans to explore these comfortable styles offered by the brand.
Throughout the images, Sania Mirza is captured enjoying the ease of her casual outfit in a lively and beautiful hue. Her sister also joins in by sporting comfort couture from the same brand in shades of blue and orange, coupled with a stylish look.
