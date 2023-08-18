Sania Saeed reveals the name of her favorite co-star

Sania Saeed stands out as one of Pakistan’s most exceptionally skilled actors.

She opened up about her perspectives on life and work.

Sania admires Sajal for her emotional intelligence and greatly appreciates her acting style.

Advertisement

Sania Saeed stands out as one of Pakistan’s most exceptionally skilled actors. She’s played some unforgettable roles throughout her career, and whenever she’s involved in a project, we’re guaranteed top-notch quality. Lately, she’s been a part of noteworthy works like “Kamli,” “Sang e Mah,” and currently, she’s captivating audiences in “Shanas.” Beyond her acting prowess, Sania Saeed’s compassionate nature shines through, making her a presence that can brighten any room she walks into.

In a recent interview with Maliha Rehman, Sania Saeed opened up about her perspectives on life and work. She expressed that, in her opinion, one of the most astute actresses in the present generation is Sajal Aly. Sania admires Sajal for her emotional intelligence and greatly appreciates her acting style.

Sania also delved into her working dynamics with Nauman Ijaz, highlighting their unique connection. Despite having differing outlooks on life, Sania deeply respects Nauman Ijaz and enjoys collaborating with him. However, she singled out Faisal Rehman as her favorite male co-star. Reflecting on their collaborations in “Khamoshiyan” and a telefilm, Sania praised Faisal’s smooth and effortless approach to the acting process, making him a delight to work with.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement