Sanjay Dutt and Director Raaj Shaandiliyaa Join Hands for Family Comedy

Raaj Shaandiliyaa’s next film is a family comedy with Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

The film is being written by Raaj himself and will have plenty of one-liners.

The director of the film is still under wraps.

Advertisement

Following the success of his directorial debut, Dream Girl, in 2019, Raaj Shaandiliyaa is now preparing for the release of his second directorial venture, Dream Girl 2. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana alongside talented actors like Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa, among others. As the trailer is set to be released today, Raaj Shaandiliyaa’s upcoming production is a family comedy, and it will have Sanjay Dutt playing the lead role.

“Raaj Shaandilyaa and his team of writers recently narrated a family comedy to Sanjay Dutt and the actor was blown away by the concept. It was an instant yes from him to do the film and the paperwork is now in progress,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is an out and out family comedy that will ride on a formidable ensemble cast. “Much like all Raaj films, this one too will have most of the acclaimed comic artists of Indian Cinema on board,” the source added.

The director of this humorous adventure is being kept a secret for the time being. “The film will go on floors by end of 2023 / early 2024 depending on the shooting schedule of Sanjay Dutt. He is working out on his dates and is expected to allot 30 days to shoot for this yet untitled family comedy,” the source added.

Earlier this year, Raaj Shaandiliyaa had unveiled a lineup of 7 films under his production banner. The untitled family comedy featuring Sanjay Dutt is an additional project to the already announced films.

“It’s written by Raaj, and will have ample of one-line comic punches at regular interval. It’s the writing that excited Sanjay Dutt the most and he is also excited to do an out and out comedy at this phase of his career when most of the roles offered to him are that of an antagonist,”according to the source.

Also Read Karan Johar Praises Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Sizzling Chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani The chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has emerged as a...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.