Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked Ameesha Patel to retire after watching Gadar (2001)

Actress Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the remarkable success of her recent blockbuster, Gadar 2. Returning to her cherished role as Sakeena after 22 years, she has once again captured the hearts of audiences. Her on-screen chemistry with Sunny Deol stands as a significant highlight of the film. The iconic songs recreated from the original have also evoked a sense of nostalgia. This triumph is reminiscent of her experience when the first instalment of Gadar hit screens in 2001, marking only her second Hindi film. Ameesha Patel recently recounted an intriguing incident from that time after the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, where she shared how acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali advised her to retire after witnessing the film’s impact.

In a candid interview with an Indian publication, the stunning actress delved into how her life underwent transformation post the releases of “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” and “Gadar.” She recounted a moment involving Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his directorial works like “Devdas” and “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.” In 2001, after viewing the original Gadar, Bhansali penned a heartfelt letter of praise to Ameesha Patel. During a subsequent meeting, he candidly advised her to retire. Ameesha shared, “After watching Gadar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wrote a really beautiful complimentary letter to me, and when I had a meeting with him, he said ‘Ameesha, you should retire now.’ I was like ‘why?’ I didn’t understand.”

Continuing, Ameesha revealed Bhansali’s reasoning, “He said, ‘Because you have already achieved in two films which most people don’t achieve in their entire career. Once in a lifetime a ‘Mughal-e-Azam,’ ‘Mother India,’ ‘Pakeezah,’ ‘Sholay’ get made, you had it in your second film, so what next?’ I didn’t understand it at that time because I was a kid, I was so new to the film world (to know) what he meant by setting the bar high.” Over time, Ameesha came to realize the implications of his words as all her subsequent films, whether successful or not, were consistently measured against the benchmark of Gadar, which posed a challenge for her.

