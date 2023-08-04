Sara Ali Khan shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Vintage Bindi

The actress took to her social media to provide a unique glimpse.

The video showcases her affinity for the vintage bindi style.

Sara is seen collaborating with her makeup and styling team.

Sara Ali Khan has delighted her fans by sharing an exclusive behind-the-scenes video capturing the creation of her vintage bindi look. The actress took to her social media to provide a unique glimpse into the process of bringing this classic element to life. The video showcases her affinity for the vintage bindi style, adding a touch of nostalgia to her appearance.

In the captivating footage, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress is seen collaborating with her makeup and styling team, discussing the perfect placement and style of the bindi. The actress’s attention to detail and the effort that goes into achieving her signature look are clearly evident, reflecting her commitment to authenticity.

The vintage bindi look has gained significant attention, often associated with Sara’s distinct sense of fashion and her ability to effortlessly merge contemporary trends with classic elements.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) Advertisement

