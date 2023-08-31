Sarah Ferguson acts as broker to help Prince Andrew 

It is reportedly Sarah Ferguson who played a pivotal role in Prince Andrew’s return to the Royal fold.

The Duchess of York is being referred to as a ‘broker’ for her efforts in aiding her ex-husband’s reintegration into the Royal Family.

Royal expert Russell Myers writes: “Sarah Ferguson may have acted as a ‘broker’ to facilitate Prince Andrew’s reintegration into the Royal Family fold.”

He elaborates: “The disgraced Duke of York had been marginalized within the Firm, having stepped down from his duties and lost his military titles during the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.”

“Insiders in the know have revealed that Andrew’s former spouse, ‘Fergie,’ who is presently at Balmoral with the royal family, alongside her ex-husband and their children, has injected life into family gatherings. A source at Balmoral mentioned that she has been seen engaging in conversations with the King and Prince William on ‘multiple occasions,'” according to Myers.

Advertisement

The expert goes on to highlight how the mother-of-two is assisting her former spouse in his resurgence.

“These recent developments have led to the theory that Fergie has acted as a ‘broker’ in orchestrating her ex-husband’s brief return to the family fold. Insiders also suggested that the Duke is likely uplifted by the family’s display of support, especially after having missed public events and stepping aside from royal duties in recent times,” states the expert.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read