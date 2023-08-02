Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sarah Ferguson endured masectomy as Prince Andrew needs very large house

Sarah Ferguson endured masectomy as Prince Andrew needs very large house

Articles
Advertisement
Sarah Ferguson endured masectomy as Prince Andrew needs very large house

Sarah Ferguson endured masectomy as Prince Andrew needs very large house

Advertisement

Sarah Ferguson endured masectomy as Prince Andrew needs a very large house despite an agreement with King Charles III is taking his time to leave Royal Lodge in the Windsor Estate.

Royally Obsessed co-host Rachel Bownie expressed doubts about Andrew ever leaving, noting that Charles has extended his stay due to Fergie’s breast cancer battle.

However, Andrew seems adamant about needing a spacious residence. Royal author Charles Lownie shared a similar view, suggesting that Andrew is digging his heels in a power and status game with Charles, and he doesn’t see Andrew giving up his home anytime soon.

The optics may not look favorable, but it appears Andrew is resolute in his decision to hold on to his abode.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

King Charles daughter-in law Meghan Markle running for US president?
King Charles daughter-in law Meghan Markle running for US president?

Meghan Markle has reportedly received an unexpected endorsement from US President Joe...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story