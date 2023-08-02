Sarah Ferguson endured masectomy as Prince Andrew needs very large house

Sarah Ferguson endured masectomy as Prince Andrew needs a very large house despite an agreement with King Charles III is taking his time to leave Royal Lodge in the Windsor Estate.

Royally Obsessed co-host Rachel Bownie expressed doubts about Andrew ever leaving, noting that Charles has extended his stay due to Fergie’s breast cancer battle.

However, Andrew seems adamant about needing a spacious residence. Royal author Charles Lownie shared a similar view, suggesting that Andrew is digging his heels in a power and status game with Charles, and he doesn’t see Andrew giving up his home anytime soon.

The optics may not look favorable, but it appears Andrew is resolute in his decision to hold on to his abode.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read King Charles daughter-in law Meghan Markle running for US president? Meghan Markle has reportedly received an unexpected endorsement from US President Joe...