Sarah Ferguson totally in love with handsome Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson is revisiting cherished moments reflecting on her wedding day to Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York, who wed Andrew in 1986, openly confesses that she was deeply enamored with the Prince, calling him the embodiment of her dreams.

Ferguson, who has referred to herself and Andrew as the “happiest divorced couple” globally, emphasizes their enduring bond and mutual support, allowing each other to flourish even after their separation.

Revisiting the details of that special day, Fergie reminisces, “In 1986, the entire nation marked July 23 as a day of celebration, witnessing a farmer’s daughter walking down the aisle adorned with an extraordinary tiara gifted by Her Majesty.

The tiara was adorned with floating gardenias, which created a twinkle effect while concealing the tiara itself.”

Describing the experience as an “extraordinary Cinderella story,” she reflects, “While I wasn’t exactly tending to cows on the farm, my life was quite lovely. My father still continued farming…”

And speaking about her feelings at the time, she warmly reveals, “Of course, I was unequivocally in love with my dashing prince.”

While Fergie and Andrew’s paths diverged in 1992, she maintains that their relationship has evolved positively.

The mother of two acknowledges that they are a prime example of the “happiest divorced couple,” continuing to relish each other’s company and providing room for personal growth.

