Sarah Khan and Falak shabir gorgeous new pictures from France

Sarah Khan is a remarkable and talented Pakistani model and television actor who is not only beautiful but also incredibly skilled. She’s found happiness in her marriage to the well-known Pakistani singer, Falak Shabir, and together, they form an enchanting celebrity couple. The affectionate bond of their family warms the hearts of Sarah Khan’s fans. Adding to their joy, Sarah and Falak are the proud parents of an adorable daughter named Alyana Falak.

Sarah Khan has a penchant for sharing her latest photos with her fans. Her and Falak’s shared love for travel takes them to various places, and they enjoy capturing and sharing their travel experiences, along with glimpses of their everyday life, through vlogs.

Recently, the couple, Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan, have been exploring the beautiful city of Paris in France. Falak Shabir shared a lovely video where he presents a red rose to Sarah Khan while she playfully chases after their little daughter, Alyana. Sarah Khan herself also posted some heartwarming pictures from their Parisian adventure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

