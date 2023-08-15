Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir latest beautiful pictures

Sarah Khan is a talented and stunning television actress from Pakistan.

She’s found happiness in her marriage to the talented Pakistani singer, Falak Shabir.

They marked Pakistan’s Independence Day in Oslo, Norway.

Advertisement

Sarah Khan is a talented and stunning television actress from Pakistan. She’s found happiness in her marriage to the talented Pakistani singer, Falak Shabir. Their chemistry as a couple is adored by their fans. This lovely pair has been blessed with a charming daughter named Alyana Falak. Sarah Khan is known for sharing her beautiful moments and pictures with her fans, often giving them a glimpse into her life.

Sarah and Falak enjoy traveling together and frequently share snapshots from their journeys. They also provide insights into their daily lives through vlogs. This year, on the 14th of August, they marked Pakistan’s Independence Day in Oslo, Norway. They were invited by the overseas Pakistani community in Oslo for meet-and-greet events and Azadi (Independence Day) concerts. Sarah Khan recently shared heartwarming pictures of her, Falak Shabir, and their adorable daughter, Alyana Falak, from their celebrations in Norway.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement