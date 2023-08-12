Advertisement
date 2023-08-12
Sarah Khan, Falak & Ahad Raza Mir’s Moments Captured in Norway

Sarah Khan, Falak & Ahad Raza Mir's Moments Captured in Norway

Articles
Sarah Khan, Falak & Ahad Raza Mir’s Moments Captured in Norway

Sarah Khan, Falak & Ahad Raza Mir’s Moments Captured in Norway

  • Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan, and Ahad Raza Mir visited Oslo for a meet-and-greet event.
  • They were accompanied by Ahad Raza Mir’s father, Asif Raza Mir.
  • Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir shared lovely snapshots from their time in Oslo.
Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan, and Ahad Raza Mir are accomplished Pakistani stars who have achieved significant success in their respective domains. These prominent figures were recently sighted in Oslo, Norway, accompanied by Ahad Raza Mir’s father, Asif Raza Mir.

The talented Pakistani celebrities visited Oslo for a meet-and-greet event.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir have shared lovely snapshots from their time in Oslo. Ahad Raza Mir also posed for pictures alongside Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir, and Alyana Falak. Sarah Khan and Ahad Raza Mir’s reunion after “Hum Tum” was met with excitement from fans.

The pictures were shared by emerging politician Arina Aamir, featuring the accomplished and renowned Pakistani personalities.

Sarah Khan appeared stunning in the images, while Ahad Raza Mir sported a dashing new appearance.

See Pictures:

