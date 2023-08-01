Sarah Khan Melts Hearts with Adorable Picture with her Daughter

Sarah Khan took to social media to share an endearing snapshot of herself with her beloved daughter, sending her fans into a frenzy of joy.

The picture captures an intimate mother-daughter bonding moment, with Sarah holding her little one close, their smiles lighting up the frame. Clad in matching outfits, the duo looks simply adorable as they radiate happiness and love.

Sarah Khan’s fans were quick to shower the post with love and affectionate comments, praising the actress for being a doting and loving mother.

