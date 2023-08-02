Sarah Khan shares Adorable video of her Daughter

Sarah Khan Melts Hearts with Adorable Picture with her Daughter
Sarah Khan took to social media to share an endearing snapshot. The...
Sarah Khan recently delighted her fans and followers on Instagram by sharing an endearing video featuring her precious daughter. The heartwarming clip captures a beautiful moment between the mother and her little one, spreading joy and love across social media.
In the video, Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress can be seen playing with her daughter, in a heartwarming interaction filled with giggles and affectionate gestures. The actress’s radiant smile reflects the immense joy she finds in the company of her bundle of joy, and her daughter’s adorable expressions melt the hearts of viewers.
Sarah Khan, a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, has always been careful about sharing her personal life. However, this glimpse into her life as a loving mother showcases a side of the actress that resonates deeply with her fans.
