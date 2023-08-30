Sarah Khan spectacular pictures from her Vacations

Sarah Khan is a highly acclaimed Pakistani television actress.

The couple is savoring a lengthy vacation in the picturesque continent of Europe.

Sarah Khan has a strong presence on social media and enjoys sharing glimpses.

Advertisement

Sarah Khan is a highly acclaimed Pakistani television actress known for her stunning beauty and exceptional acting talent. Her captivating smile has won the hearts of her fans and perfectly complements her gorgeous appearance. She has delivered outstanding performances in popular dramas like “Sabaat,” “Laapata,” “Wabaal,” “Hum Tum,” and “Deewar E Shab.” Notably, her portrayal of the character Miral in “Sabaat” received widespread appreciation.

Fans deeply admire the adorable relationship between Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, particularly their cute baby girl, Alyana Falak.

Currently, the couple is savoring a lengthy vacation in the picturesque continent of Europe. Sarah Khan has a strong presence on social media and enjoys sharing glimpses of their travel adventures with her fans.

Fans eagerly await Sarah Khan’s snapshots from these beautiful global destinations. Today, we’ve gathered some unseen pictures of Sarah Khan from her ongoing vacation, including a few shared by Falak.

Sarah Khan has also shared some lovely moments with her daughter. Additionally, we’ve collected pictures of Noor Zafar Khan for your enjoyment.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement