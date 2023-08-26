Saud Qasmi Opens Up About His Taj Mahal

Saud Qasmi’s residence resembles the Taj Mahal.

It was built in good times when the prices were reasonable.

It was designed by Javeria Saud.

Saud Qasmi is a skilled and handsome actor and producer hailing from Pakistan. He has an impressive portfolio of renowned films and television dramas. Notably, he has also found success as a producer, spearheading hit TV series such as “Yeh Zindagi Hai” and “Khuda Aur Mohabbat.” In a recent development, Saud Qasmi and Javeria Saud made an appearance together in the highly popular show “Baby Baji,” which garnered immense popularity among fans.

Their performances were warmly received by the audience. Saud holds strong religious beliefs and has a penchant for reciting Naats.

Recently, he was a guest on the podcast. During the podcast, he discussed his grand and splendid residence, resembling a palace, akin to the iconic Taj Mahal. In the conversation, he shared insights about his residence.

Saud said, “This is the outcome of our sheer hardwork. It is the palace (Taj Mehal) which we made after so many struggles. It’s not that we built it so expensive. We made it in good times when the prices of the equipment were quite reasonable, now, the material and properties are way too expensive, also, we have shown our struggle to the world, people build a lot of property but they don’t show it to the world, we built it with love. Javeria Saud designed it, she is an interior designer as well.”

