Selena Gomez Denies ‘Single Soon’ Lyrics Link to The Weeknd Relationship Rumors

Gomez has said that the song is about “being independent and being okay with being alone.”

Selena Gomez shuts down rumors ‘Single Soon’ lyrics allude to The Weeknd relationship.

Gomez has not commented on the fan theories about the song.

Selena Gomez has addressed any possible link between the lyrics of her song “Single Soon” and her previous relationship with The Weeknd, clarifying the matter.

She used her Instagram account to respond to speculation, leaving a comment that had implied a potential connection between the song’s lyrics and her past romantic involvement.

While certain fans saw the lyrics as alluding to her past romance with The Weeknd, Gomez has rejected these assertions, asserting that “couldn’t be more false.”

In her latest track, the 31-year-old Gomez includes a line that has captured listeners’ interest. The lyrics hint at a potential connection to The Weeknd’s song “Save Your Tears.” The inclusion of “the weekend” in the following line has sparked conjecture and piqued the curiosity of her fans.

“Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat?” she sings in the song’s first verse. “Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here.”

In the music video for “Single Soon,” Selena Gomez includes a scene where she pens a note on a Post-It saying, “I’m sorry I can’t, don’t hate me.” This moment, resembling a breakup, has prompted certain viewers to draw parallels to a reference in the TV show Sex and the City.

Nonetheless, some observers perceived the scene as possibly hinting at Gomez’s previous romantic involvement with The Weeknd.

“Selena literally says the weekend is here as she puts the note down,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “AND THE WEEKEND IS HERE AS SHE PUTS THE NOTEEEEEE.”

A third person suggestedthat the singer known for “It Ain’t Me” had just brought out weekend song.”

Gomez’s reentry into the music scene through “Single Soon” signifies the initiation of her SG3 era following her 2021 album “Revelación.”

