Selena Gomez, Fred Again Bonding Over Dinner: What’s Cooking?

Selena Gomez has captured attention in the media as she was seen spending time with popular DJ Fred Again in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

Adding to the buzz, Gomez shared a playful selfie featuring British record producer Fred on her Instagram Story, further confirming their enjoyable time together.

In the photo, the Only Murders In The Building actress poses alongside the smiling DJ.

During the outing, Gomez sported a green hoodie under a patterned red jacket and adorned herself with a beautiful pair of earrings.

Advertisement

Sources revealed that the singer and DJ had visited Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood on the same evening. According to a source, their interaction seemed friendly, but they did not appear to be on a formal date and maintained distance throughout the outing.

The pair sat at a table, not engaging in any physical contact, and left after about an hour and a half, having finished their meal.

Interestingly, this outing came shortly after Gomez hinted at working on new music, as she had shared a post on her Instagram account last month.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Selena Gomez Channels Britney Spears with Iconic T-Shirt Selena Gomez, the multitalented star with a strong social media presence, recently...