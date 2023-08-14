Selena Gomez give a hint about her New Music, fans are excited

Selena Gomez fans are buzzing with excitement, and it seems new music might be on the horizon. An insta post caught the attention of the fans and they spotted flyers in various U.S. cities with the “Single Soon?” message, accompanied by a phone number to call. Dialing the number reveals a cryptic message featuring what appears to be Gomez’s younger sister and a snippet of an unreleased song.

Back in June, Gomez hinted at new music by sharing black-and-white photos on Instagram, one of which showed her recording vocals while reading from a paper. She assured fans that new music is indeed on the way.

In an earlier interview with Vanity Fair, Gomez disclosed that her upcoming music would be energetic and candid, touching on real-life experiences. She emphasized themes of freedom, both from relationships and personal struggles.

Gomez’s last single, “My Mind & Me,” was released nearly a year ago alongside her documentary. Her previous studio album, “Rare,” came out in 2020, followed by a Spanish-language EP titled “Revelación” in March 2021. Fans can’t wait to experience her latest musical journey, driven by her desire to create music that brings smiles to people’s faces.

