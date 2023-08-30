Selena Gomez Posts Picture of Brooklyn Beckham and Sister Gracie

Selena Gomez’s 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey shaved Brooklyn Beckham’s head.

The photo was posted on Selena Gomez’s Instagram Story.

Gomez has a close bond with the Beckham couple.

This Tuesday, Selena Gomez posted an endearing photo where her 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey was captured shaving Brooklyn Beckham’s head.

The image captures Gracie wielding clippers while she playfully shaves Brooklyn’s head, eliciting a smile from him.

“My. Babies,” Gomez added a message to the photo.

Gracie sported a pink Mean Girls top and silver wrist bangles, focusing on her task, while Brooklyn, baring his tattoos, was shirtless during a haircut session.

Gracie, born in 2013 to Gomez’s mother, Mandy, and stepfather, Brian Teefey, entered the family with a notable age difference from Gomez, who was 20 years old at the time of Gracie’s birth. Despite this gap, the two exhibit a strong connection, frequently making joint appearances on the social media platforms of the “Back To You” singer.

In a now-deleted Story post, Nicola Peltz Beckham, the wife of Brooklyn, also participated in the head-shaving activity. The image depicted her smiling while guiding Brooklyn’s clippers as he shaved the front part of his head, placing her hand on his neck.

Nicola was also captured in the images, appearing both beside her spouse and in various additional snapshots where she warmly embraced young Gracie.

In recent times, Gomez has formed a strong bond with the couple. They’ve even shared New Year celebrations together at a Mexican resort in the past.

“Fine calls us a throuple,” Gomez included a caption on the photo of the trio embracing, accompanied by a hashtag. “forever plus one.”

