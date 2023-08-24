Selena Gomez put up a fight to keep her hit “Who Says”

Selena Gomez worked hard to make sure her song ‘Who Says’ from 2011 stayed.

Gomez is getting ready to share her upcoming song called ‘Single Soon’.

She talks about planning how to end a relationship with an ex-partner.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez worked hard to make sure her song ‘Who Says’ from 2011 stayed, because she believed her fans really “needed” it.

When Selena Gomez was still known from her time with Disney, she put out a song called ‘Who Says’ with her band Selena Gomez and the Scene. It’s a song about standing up to people who criticize you, and her fans love it a lot. But surprisingly, the song almost ended up being sung by a different artist.

Quoted by Pop Crave on X, she recalled: “I was working with Disney at the time, and they were actually giving the song to another artist. I cried because I loved the song so much. I basically said to my label, ‘I feel like my fans are young and they need it.

That’s all I kept saying because I was 16 at the time. I was like, ‘I think my fans really need it; tell [them] my fans really need the song.’ Maybe it just didn’t work out with the other artist, but that was a gift to me that I did not know I needed. I love that song, and it has carried with me through my whole career, and I fought for it. To be honest, I, to this day, need to hear it.”