Selena Gomez put up a fight to keep her hit “Who Says”

Selena Gomez worked hard to make sure her song ‘Who Says’ from 2011 stayed, because she believed her fans really “needed” it.
When Selena Gomez was still known from her time with Disney, she put out a song called ‘Who Says’ with her band Selena Gomez and the Scene. It’s a song about standing up to people who criticize you, and her fans love it a lot. But surprisingly, the song almost ended up being sung by a different artist.
Quoted by Pop Crave on X, she recalled: “I was working with Disney at the time, and they were actually giving the song to another artist. I cried because I loved the song so much. I basically said to my label, ‘I feel like my fans are young and they need it.
That’s all I kept saying because I was 16 at the time. I was like, ‘I think my fans really need it; tell [them] my fans really need the song.’ Maybe it just didn’t work out with the other artist, but that was a gift to me that I did not know I needed. I love that song, and it has carried with me through my whole career, and I fought for it. To be honest, I, to this day, need to hear it.”
The actress from ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is getting ready to share her upcoming song called ‘Single Soon’. In the song, she talks about planning how to end a relationship with an ex-partner.
Selena – who has dated The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik – sings in lyrics obtained by The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Should I do it on the phone? Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? Maybe I’ll just disappear. I don’t want to see a tear. And the weekend’s almost here.”
She goes on: “I know I’m a little high maintenance, but I’m worth a try.
“Might not give a reason why. We both had a lot of fun, time to find another one. Blame it all on feeling young.”
‘Single Soon’ is produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat and is dropping on Friday (25.08.23).
She teased on social media: “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while.
“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”
Selena is giving us a preview of her upcoming album with her new song ‘Single Soon’. She’s changing things up from her previous sad songs and aiming for more fun with her music.
Selena, who had a successful album called ‘Rare’ in 2020, is now switching the mood for her next project.
When asked on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ if there’s more new music coming after the single she released for her documentary on Apple TV+, ‘My Mind and Me’, she said, “Yes, that’s right. Finally.”
The actress had been recording in New York and teased: “I’m so used to writing sad-girl songs.
“But I’m ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it.”
