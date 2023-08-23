Selena Gomez Reacts To Creepy AI Version Of The Weeknd’s Song

Selena Gomez had an unexpected encounter when she stumbled upon an AI-generated rendition of her former boyfriend The Weeknd’s song, “Starboy.”

What surprised her was that the voice singing the 2016 hit song was her own. An Instagram fan account shared an audio clip of the AI-generated track, featuring Gomez’s photo edited to match the original artwork of the song. The Turkish caption of the post read, “How did you find Selena’s viral cover of ‘Starboy’ voiced with artificial intelligence?”

In the AI-generated version, Selena’s voice sings the well-known bridge of the song, which goes: “House so empty, need a centrepiece / Twenty racks a table, cut from ebony / Cut that ivory into skinny pieces / Then she clean it with her face, man, I love my baby, ah / You talkin’ money, need a hearin’ aid / You talkin’ ‘bout me, I don’t see the shade / Switch up my style, I take any lane / I switch up my cup, I kill any pain.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, had a romantic relationship for 10 months. They got together a couple of months after his breakup with Bella Hadid. Their relationship coincided with the release of “Starboy,” just two months before they officially confirmed their romance with a public date night in Los Angeles in January 2017.

During their time together, Selena underwent a significant medical procedure due to her ongoing struggle with Lupus. She quietly received a kidney transplant, and The Weeknd stood by her side throughout her recovery, even adjusting his performance schedule to accommodate her surgery.

However, their relationship came to an end in late October 2017, with reports suggesting that Gomez had reunited with her on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber. Despite the breakup, Gomez emphasized that they remained “best friends.”

In March 2018, The Weeknd released his EP “My Dear Melancholy,” which fans speculated was inspired by their relationship, notably the song “Call Out My Name,” which made vivid references to their time together.

