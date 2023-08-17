When Gwyneth Paltrow turned down Leonardo DiCaprio
Selena Gomez has a new awesome song for her fans. She’s been busy acting in a show and movies, so she hasn’t released her own music in a while.
However, she’s making a new album and told everyone that a new song will come out on August 25. It will be available through Interscope Records.
Selena Gomez is making her fourth album after “Rare” in 2020. She wanted to give her fans a happy summer song while they wait for her new music.
The new song is called “Single Soon,” and Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat helped create it. You can also order it early or get it on a special vinyl record.
Selena Gomez and Afrobeats artist Rema had a really popular remix called “Calm Down.” It was a big hit on the Billboard Hot 100 list, staying at the top for a while and reaching No. 3. It became super popular, and it got certified as a triple platinum song.
Selena told everyone about her new song “Single Soon” on Instagram. She shared some pictures from the video shoot, which looks colorful and fun.
She captioned the post, saying, “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while because I’m not quite finished with SG3. I thought I’d share a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. ‘SINGLE SOON.’ August 25th. Pre-save it now.”
Meanwhile, Gomez smolders in front of the camera in the Single Soon cover image, posing in the backseat of a car wearing a gorgeous fur jacket.
