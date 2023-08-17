Selena Gomez and Afrobeats artist Rema had a really popular remix called “Calm Down.” It was a big hit on the Billboard Hot 100 list, staying at the top for a while and reaching No. 3. It became super popular, and it got certified as a triple platinum song.

Selena told everyone about her new song “Single Soon” on Instagram. She shared some pictures from the video shoot, which looks colorful and fun.

She captioned the post, saying, “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while because I’m not quite finished with SG3. I thought I’d share a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. ‘SINGLE SOON.’ August 25th. Pre-save it now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Meanwhile, Gomez smolders in front of the camera in the Single Soon cover image, posing in the backseat of a car wearing a gorgeous fur jacket.