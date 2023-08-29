Selena Gomez’s Anticipated Track “Single Soon” Not Related To ‘The Weeknd’

Selena Gomez has stepped forward to address the misconceptions surrounding her recent single, “Single Soon,” which has led to speculation about its connection to her previous relationship with The Weeknd.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter released the captivating song along with an eye-catching music video in which she adorned a stunning pink minidress.

After the song’s debut, rumors began to circulate suggesting that it might be subtly referencing The Weeknd, with whom Selena Gomez was involved in a brief nine-month romance in 2017, during which they even cohabitated.

These rumors gained traction, particularly when it emerged that Gomez had expressed discomfort with The Weeknd’s show, “The Idol,” just a few months back.

Yet, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to directly address these speculations by commenting on a post from Hollywood Life.

In her response, she categorically clarified that the conjectures about the song’s meaning in relation to her past relationship are entirely unfounded, effectively putting an end to any assumptions regarding her creative inspiration.

Further explaining the genuine intent behind the song, Gomez stated, “It’s a lighthearted anthem celebrating self-assurance and embracing solitude.” She concluded her statement with a pink heart emoji, adding, “Plus, it’s a lot of fun to groove to!”

