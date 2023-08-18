Selena Gomez’s new music focused on ‘relationship and darkness’

When Dwayne Johnson spoke about how he can’t be like Johnny Depp
Selena Gomez has exciting news! After not making music for four years because she was busy acting in a show called “Only Murder in the Building,” she’s finally going to release a new album.
Her album is called SG3, and she’s going to put out the first song from it. On August 10th, Selena went on Instagram to say that she’s working on her third album with Interscope Records, and it will be out soon. But before that, she’s going to give her fans a new song called “Single Soon.”
“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through,” Selena told Vanity Fair during 29th annual Hollywood Issue in 2023. Discussing her upcoming project following 2020’s “Rare,” she described the new album as “really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”
As of February 2023, we don’t know the real name of Selena Gomez’s new album. Right now, people are calling it SG3 as a nickname.
This nickname became popular in 2021 when Selena got her fans excited by posting a picture on Instagram showing a bracelet with the letters SG3 on it.
On August 17, Selena Gomez shared some pictures on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, she’s wearing fur, and the caption says “SELENA GOMEZ SINGLE SOON.” She also posted pictures with her friends.
